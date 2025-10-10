Crackdown on Illegal Vehicle Sales in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, announced a crackdown on automobile dealers engaging with unauthorized multi-brand sellers. The directive, given to Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, comes amid concerns over revenue loss from illegal vehicle sales.

Sarnaik highlighted the growing network of illegal vehicle sellers operating without contributing to government coffers. These sellers often deal in vehicles brought from other states lacking trade certification.

The minister instructed that trade certificates of non-compliant dealers be suspended or canceled, ensuring legitimate businesses receive necessary government backing.