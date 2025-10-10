Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Vehicle Sales in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has ordered strict measures against automobile dealers involved in supplying vehicles to unauthorized multi-brand sellers. The move aims to curtail illegal sales that evade state revenue and often involve vehicles from other states without proper trade certificates.

Updated: 10-10-2025 14:11 IST
Maharashtra's Transport Minister, Pratap Sarnaik, announced a crackdown on automobile dealers engaging with unauthorized multi-brand sellers. The directive, given to Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, comes amid concerns over revenue loss from illegal vehicle sales.

Sarnaik highlighted the growing network of illegal vehicle sellers operating without contributing to government coffers. These sellers often deal in vehicles brought from other states lacking trade certification.

The minister instructed that trade certificates of non-compliant dealers be suspended or canceled, ensuring legitimate businesses receive necessary government backing.

