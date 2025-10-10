Streamlining ALPG Registration: The Roadblock to Clean Transport in Tamil Nadu

The Indian Auto LPG Coalition (IAC) has called on Tamil Nadu's Transport Department to tackle the registration delays for new LPG-fuelled auto rickshaws in Chennai. Citing environmental and economic benefits, IAC emphasized the importance of Auto LPG as a sustainable transport solution.

Despite its advantages, the current registration framework complicates the rollout of Auto LPG vehicles, favoring conversions of older models over new purchases. Delays in the registration process have diverted new vehicle sales to semi-urban areas, compromising clean air initiatives.

The IAC highlighted that Auto LPG emits fewer pollutants and is cheaper than petrol, offering significant savings for drivers. The coalition urged Tamil Nadu to learn from states like Telangana and simplify registration procedures, aligning with the state's climate goals and promoting sustainable transport investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)