Zypp Electric and Shell Foundation Propel Women's EV Adoption in India

Zypp Electric, a key player in India's EV rental sector, has teamed up with the UK-based Shell Foundation to revolutionize electric vehicle accessibility, especially for women. The partnership aims to bolster electric vehicle availability in Tier-2 cities and foster women's participation in the last-mile delivery domain.

Jonathan Berman, CEO of Shell Foundation, emphasized the partnership's potential to enhance livelihoods and cut emissions, particularly by promoting opportunities in less-served communities. Akash Gupta, CEO of Zypp Electric, underscored their commitment to expanding their EV fleet and empowering female entrepreneurs in the gig economy.

This collaboration marks a significant step in India's shift to sustainable logistics. Zypp Electric has so far deployed 20,000 EVs and reduced CO₂ emissions substantially, reflecting its mission to usher in zero-emission logistics across the nation by 2030.

