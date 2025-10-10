Left Menu

Zypp Electric and Shell Foundation Propel Women's EV Adoption in India

Zypp Electric partners with Shell Foundation to boost electric vehicle access in India, focusing on women's involvement in last-mile deliveries. The collaboration aims to expand Zypp's presence in Tier-2 cities, enhance women-centric programs, and broaden the EV Training Academy for future sustainability in logistics.

Updated: 10-10-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:39 IST
Zypp Electric, a key player in India's EV rental sector, has teamed up with the UK-based Shell Foundation to revolutionize electric vehicle accessibility, especially for women. The partnership aims to bolster electric vehicle availability in Tier-2 cities and foster women's participation in the last-mile delivery domain.

Jonathan Berman, CEO of Shell Foundation, emphasized the partnership's potential to enhance livelihoods and cut emissions, particularly by promoting opportunities in less-served communities. Akash Gupta, CEO of Zypp Electric, underscored their commitment to expanding their EV fleet and empowering female entrepreneurs in the gig economy.

This collaboration marks a significant step in India's shift to sustainable logistics. Zypp Electric has so far deployed 20,000 EVs and reduced CO₂ emissions substantially, reflecting its mission to usher in zero-emission logistics across the nation by 2030.

