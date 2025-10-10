Left Menu

Karva Chauth Boosts Indian Economy with Record Sales

The Karva Chauth festival has generated approximately ₹28,000 crore in business across India, with Delhi alone contributing ₹8,000 crore. The festival has seen a surge in sales of traditional items, supported by GST cuts and a push for Swadeshi products, benefiting traders and artisans nationwide.

Karwa Chauth festival celebration (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Hindu festival of Karva Chauth, eagerly celebrated by married women across India, has garnered significant economic activity, as reported by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The event is projected to have spurred business worth ₹28,000 crore nationwide, with Delhi contributing around ₹8,000 crore to this figure.

Throughout the day, markets witnessed a vibrant festive atmosphere with women dressed in traditional attire, participating in the customs of the festival. This includes the challenging nirjala fast, where women refrain from food and water for their husbands' welfare, until breaking the fast upon sighting the moon at night.

Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk and Secretary General of CAIT, noted an increase in festive business compared to previous years, marking a rise from ₹15,000 crore in 2023. Sales have surged for traditional items such as sarees, lehengas, and jewellery, amid bustling activities in major markets like Chandni Chowk. GST rate cuts and a patriotic push towards Swadeshi products have also fueled consumer spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

