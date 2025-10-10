Gold and Silver Rates Hit New Highs Ahead of Weekend
Gold and silver prices have reached noteworthy levels as the trading week closes. The rate for 1 gram of 22-karat gold is now Rs. 11,340, while 18-karat gold is priced at Rs. 9,380 per gram. Meanwhile, silver is trading at Rs. 184 per gram.
As the trading week concludes, gold and silver prices mark significant milestones, reflecting market fluctuations and investor sentiment.
On Friday, the rate for 1 gram of 22-karat gold stood at Rs. 11,340, while the price for 1 gram of 18-karat gold was noted at Rs. 9,380.
Meanwhile, silver prices reached Rs. 184 per gram, indicating a stable market for the precious metal. These changes come amidst varying economic indicators and global events affecting bullion trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
