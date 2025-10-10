Left Menu

Gold and Silver Rates Hit New Highs Ahead of Weekend

Gold and silver prices have reached noteworthy levels as the trading week closes. The rate for 1 gram of 22-karat gold is now Rs. 11,340, while 18-karat gold is priced at Rs. 9,380 per gram. Meanwhile, silver is trading at Rs. 184 per gram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:57 IST
Gold and Silver Rates Hit New Highs Ahead of Weekend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the trading week concludes, gold and silver prices mark significant milestones, reflecting market fluctuations and investor sentiment.

On Friday, the rate for 1 gram of 22-karat gold stood at Rs. 11,340, while the price for 1 gram of 18-karat gold was noted at Rs. 9,380.

Meanwhile, silver prices reached Rs. 184 per gram, indicating a stable market for the precious metal. These changes come amidst varying economic indicators and global events affecting bullion trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: Rising Industrial Maestro Targets Rajya Sabha

Rajinder Gupta: Rising Industrial Maestro Targets Rajya Sabha

 India
2
Sterling Struggles Amid Resurgent Dollar and Fiscal Concerns

Sterling Struggles Amid Resurgent Dollar and Fiscal Concerns

 Global
3
Indian Incense Gains Popularity in China's Yiwu Market Amid Revival of Direct Flights

Indian Incense Gains Popularity in China's Yiwu Market Amid Revival of Direc...

 India
4
Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation into Karur Stampede

Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation int...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025