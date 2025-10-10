Left Menu

UK-India Trade Boost: Starmer Secures Billions in Investments and Jobs

British PM Keir Starmer's visit to India resulted in securing 3.6 billion pounds in investments across AI and fintech sectors, creating thousands of jobs. The visit capitalized on the Comprehensive Trade and Economic Agreement, strengthening UK-India partnerships with plans to lower trade tariffs and simplify transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:29 IST
UK-India Trade Boost: Starmer Secures Billions in Investments and Jobs
investments
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's recent visit to India has culminated in a significant economic boost for the UK, securing over 3.6 billion pounds in investments from the country's AI and fintech sectors. With thousands of jobs on the horizon, Starmer's efforts are hailed as a triumph for UK businesses expanding into India's burgeoning economy.

During his trip, Starmer engaged in comprehensive discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance the opportunities presented by the Comprehensive Trade and Economic Agreement (CETA) signed earlier in July. Starmer highlighted the trade mission's success, emphasizing job creation and the bolstered UK-India partnerships that promise quicker, more efficient trade operations.

Among the prominent investments include 1 billion pounds by Graphcore for an AI campus in Bengaluru, and fintech giant Tide's 500 million pound investment in its Indian operations. Starmer praised the strengthened bilateral ties, which are poised to deliver considerable economic growth and job prospects for both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation into Karur Stampede

Supreme Court Reserves Order as Political Parties Call for Investigation int...

 India
2
Veteran Jaipur Constable Passes Away from Sleep Heart Attack

Veteran Jaipur Constable Passes Away from Sleep Heart Attack

 India
3
Court Halts Misuse of Journalist's Identity on Social Platforms

Court Halts Misuse of Journalist's Identity on Social Platforms

 India
4
ED Raids Minister's Properties Amid Political Tensions

ED Raids Minister's Properties Amid Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025