UK-India Trade Boost: Starmer Secures Billions in Investments and Jobs

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's recent visit to India has culminated in a significant economic boost for the UK, securing over 3.6 billion pounds in investments from the country's AI and fintech sectors. With thousands of jobs on the horizon, Starmer's efforts are hailed as a triumph for UK businesses expanding into India's burgeoning economy.

During his trip, Starmer engaged in comprehensive discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance the opportunities presented by the Comprehensive Trade and Economic Agreement (CETA) signed earlier in July. Starmer highlighted the trade mission's success, emphasizing job creation and the bolstered UK-India partnerships that promise quicker, more efficient trade operations.

Among the prominent investments include 1 billion pounds by Graphcore for an AI campus in Bengaluru, and fintech giant Tide's 500 million pound investment in its Indian operations. Starmer praised the strengthened bilateral ties, which are poised to deliver considerable economic growth and job prospects for both nations.

