Lodha Developers Sees 7% Sales Boost Amidst Real Estate Resurgence

Lodha Developers Ltd, a major player in the Indian real estate market, announced a 7 percent growth in its sales bookings, amounting to Rs 4,570 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26. This uptrend is attributed to increased housing demand, despite only a limited number of new project launches during this period.

The Supreme Court's approval of the Environmental Clearance process in August is anticipated to bolster the company's plans, paving the way for significant project launches in the latter half of the fiscal year. Lodha remains committed to achieving its ambitious pre-sales target of Rs 21,000 crore by the end of FY26.

With a strong foothold in key residential markets such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, and Bengaluru, Lodha Developers has completed 110 million square feet of real estate and is working on an extensive portfolio covering more than 130 million square feet.

