Lodha Developers Sees 7% Sales Boost Amidst Real Estate Resurgence

Lodha Developers Ltd reported a 7% increase in sales bookings for Q2 FY26, reaching Rs 4,570 crore due to heightened housing demand. The real estate giant, poised for significant launches, aims to meet its pre-sales target of Rs 21,000 crore, with robust performance in Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Lodha Developers Ltd, a major player in the Indian real estate market, announced a 7 percent growth in its sales bookings, amounting to Rs 4,570 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26. This uptrend is attributed to increased housing demand, despite only a limited number of new project launches during this period.

The Supreme Court's approval of the Environmental Clearance process in August is anticipated to bolster the company's plans, paving the way for significant project launches in the latter half of the fiscal year. Lodha remains committed to achieving its ambitious pre-sales target of Rs 21,000 crore by the end of FY26.

With a strong foothold in key residential markets such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, and Bengaluru, Lodha Developers has completed 110 million square feet of real estate and is working on an extensive portfolio covering more than 130 million square feet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

