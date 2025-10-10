Nvidia Explores New Taiwan Sites as Headquarters Plan Hits Snag

Nvidia Corp., a leading name in artificial intelligence chips, is seeking a new location for its Taiwan headquarters after encountering obstacles at the Beitou-Shilin Science Park in Taipei. As reported by Focus Taiwan, the Taiwanese Economic Affairs Ministry received a request from Nvidia for alternative sites that align with its needs by October 24.

Initially announced at Computex in May by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the headquarters, named Nvidia Constellation, was slated for the Beitou-Shilin Science Park. The Taipei City government approved sites T17 and T18 as preferred locations, which total 3.89 hectares and have been under Shin Kong Life Insurance's surface rights since 2022.

Despite Shin Kong Life's readiness to transfer rights to Nvidia, contractual stipulations prevent such a move. Instead, city officials suggested Shin Kong Life complete the construction and obtain use permits first, or both parties terminate their contract to facilitate a new legal agreement with Nvidia. However, concerns over compensation have hindered immediate resolution.

Amid legal concerns, an October 2nd statement from Shin Kong emphasized Nvidia's reluctance to finalize a post-construction transfer without breaching current regulations. Taipei Deputy Mayor Lee Shu-chuan noted Nvidia's request for reissued rights post-termination talks, awaiting Shin Kong's conditions.

The government has proactively sought solutions, with President Lai Ching-te and Premier Cho Jung-tai directing comprehensive support for Nvidia. Proposed regulatory changes are under cabinet review, and alternative sites within the park and across other Taiwanese cities, such as the Songnan Barracks in Taipei, are being explored for suitability.

Meanwhile, officials from New Taipei, Kaohsiung, Tainan, and additional cities vie to host Nvidia, offering varied site and incentive packages. However, the company remains focused on their previously primed sites, according to sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)