End of an Era: Remembering 'The Kitchen Mogul' T T Jagannathan

T T Jagannathan, celebrated as 'The Kitchen Mogul', passed away at 77 in Bengaluru. As Chairman Emeritus of TTK Prestige, he was crucial in transforming it into a billion-dollar company. A leader in innovation and the kitchen product industry, his legacy is significant.

End of an Era: Remembering 'The Kitchen Mogul' T T Jagannathan
T T Jagannathan, the esteemed 'Kitchen Mogul' and Chairman Emeritus of TTK Prestige, passed away on Thursday at 77 in Bengaluru. His passing marks the end of a transformative era for the company he led for decades.

Known for his exceptional leadership and visionary approach, Jagannathan was instrumental in steering TTK Prestige to become a leader in the kitchen products industry. He was a gold medalist from IIT Chennai and held a PhD in operations research from Cornell University.

From 1975, Jagannathan took the helm, guiding the company through bankruptcy to a market cap of over one billion dollars. His contributions went beyond management, as he focused on innovation and technological advances, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

