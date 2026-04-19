North Korea's Missile Surge Amid Global Tensions

North Korea has intensified its missile launches, firing ballistic missiles into the sea on Sunday. This marks the fourth such launch in just one month, coinciding with both increased war tensions involving Iran and the U.S.'s potential diplomatic engagements with North Korea.

The launching spree, including Sunday's missiles from Sinpo, appears to be an effort by Pyongyang to showcase its self-defense prowess while strategically posturing for international negotiations, as suggested by South Korean experts.

Global observers have expressed concern over the broader geopolitical implications, especially in light of the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict regarding Iran's nuclear program. South Korea has urged Pyongyang to halt these provocative actions, calling them violations of U.N. resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)