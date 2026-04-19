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Dramatic Shootout Leads to Arrest in Delhi Attempted Murder Case

Two men accused in an attempted murder case in Delhi's Chhawla were caught after a shootout with police. The suspects, Rocky and Sumit, allegedly attacked a complainant, but their weapon jammed. Police intercepted and engaged them, resulting in one suspect being injured and apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 10:07 IST
Dramatic Shootout Leads to Arrest in Delhi Attempted Murder Case
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In a dramatic early-morning encounter, Delhi Police apprehended two men linked to an attempted murder case in the Chhawla area of southwest Delhi. The suspects, Rocky, aged 22, and Sumit alias Koki, 24, were involved in an April 17 attack where their firearm malfunctioned, thwarting their alleged attempt.

Police launched a tactical operation based on precise intelligence, intercepting the suspects along Urban Extension Road. When surrounded, Rocky reportedly opened fire, with a bullet striking a police officer's vest. The officers returned fire, injuring Rocky, capturing both men in the process.

The investigation continues as authorities work to uncover the full scope of the suspects' motives and identify any accomplices in this high-stakes incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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