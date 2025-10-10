Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Introduces Draft Rules for App-Based Transport Aggregators

The Maharashtra government has released draft regulations for app-based transport aggregators like Ola and Uber, capping surge pricing and mandating travel insurance. These rules, compliant with central guidelines, aim to ensure driver welfare and passenger safety and are open for stakeholder feedback until October 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:33 IST
Maharashtra Government Introduces Draft Rules for App-Based Transport Aggregators
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government unveiled a set of draft regulations targeting app-based transport aggregators like Ola, Uber, and e-rickshaw services. The new rules aim to establish caps on surge pricing, enforce a mandatory provision for travel insurance, and ensure driver welfare by setting limits on the working hours. Stakeholders are invited to present their objections or suggestions by October 17.

Released under the ''Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2025'', the proposal seeks to bring app-based motor cab and public transport vehicle services under a standardized regulatory framework. This initiative follows the approval of the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, earlier this year. The goal is to enhance passenger safety and regulate fares in line with the central guidelines.

Key directives include a ban on revealing the passenger destination to drivers before a ride is accepted, mandatory training programs for new drivers, language accessibility in Marathi, Hindi, and English, and compliance with regional fare structures. Additional financial requirements for licensing and security deposits for aggregators are also part of the draft, aimed at fostering industry transparency and accountability.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai ED Busts Major Drug and Cyber Fraud Networks in Twin Operations

Mumbai ED Busts Major Drug and Cyber Fraud Networks in Twin Operations

 India
2
Dabang Delhi's Dominance: A Thrilling Win Over Gujarat Giants

Dabang Delhi's Dominance: A Thrilling Win Over Gujarat Giants

 India
3
Michelle Bolsonaro: Navigating Speculation and Personal Challenges

Michelle Bolsonaro: Navigating Speculation and Personal Challenges

 Global
4
Ceasefire Brings Hope for Gaza’s Newborns

Ceasefire Brings Hope for Gaza’s Newborns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025