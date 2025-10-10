Maharashtra Government Introduces Draft Rules for App-Based Transport Aggregators

The Maharashtra government unveiled a set of draft regulations targeting app-based transport aggregators like Ola, Uber, and e-rickshaw services. The new rules aim to establish caps on surge pricing, enforce a mandatory provision for travel insurance, and ensure driver welfare by setting limits on the working hours. Stakeholders are invited to present their objections or suggestions by October 17.

Released under the ''Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2025'', the proposal seeks to bring app-based motor cab and public transport vehicle services under a standardized regulatory framework. This initiative follows the approval of the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, earlier this year. The goal is to enhance passenger safety and regulate fares in line with the central guidelines.

Key directives include a ban on revealing the passenger destination to drivers before a ride is accepted, mandatory training programs for new drivers, language accessibility in Marathi, Hindi, and English, and compliance with regional fare structures. Additional financial requirements for licensing and security deposits for aggregators are also part of the draft, aimed at fostering industry transparency and accountability.