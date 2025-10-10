Air India Dreamliners Under Scrutiny After Uncommanded RAT Deployment

Air India revealed findings from its preliminary investigation into the October 4 incident where a Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployed in a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner just before landing at Birmingham Airport.

The airline stated the deployment was 'uncommanded' and not due to a system fault or pilot error, aligning with past incidents reported by Boeing.

The Federation of Indian Pilots called for the grounding of Air India's Dreamliner fleet for inspections, highlighting concerns over ongoing safety issues with Boeing 787 aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)