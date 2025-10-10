Air India Dreamliners Under Scrutiny After Uncommanded RAT Deployment
Air India reported that the Ram Air Turbine deployment in a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was uncommanded, not due to system fault or pilot action. The incident has prompted calls from the Federation of Indian Pilots for grounding and inspections of the airline's Dreamliner fleet, raising concerns about Boeing 787 aircraft safety.
Air India revealed findings from its preliminary investigation into the October 4 incident where a Ram Air Turbine (RAT) deployed in a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner just before landing at Birmingham Airport.
The airline stated the deployment was 'uncommanded' and not due to a system fault or pilot error, aligning with past incidents reported by Boeing.
The Federation of Indian Pilots called for the grounding of Air India's Dreamliner fleet for inspections, highlighting concerns over ongoing safety issues with Boeing 787 aircraft.
