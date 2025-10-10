Namo Bharat Train Timings Adjusted for UPPCS Exam

In response to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's preliminary examination on October 12, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has altered the schedule of Namo Bharat trains.

The adjusted train services, spanning from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, will commence at 6 am instead of the usual 8 am. This change aims to accommodate candidates appearing for the exam, ensuring their timely travel.

The NCRTC emphasized this initiative intends to ensure smooth commuting experiences for both exam candidates and regular passengers, with information provided in advance for public convenience.