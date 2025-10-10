Namo Bharat Train Timings Adjusted for UPPCS Exam
Namo Bharat train services will start earlier on October 12, from 6 am, between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, to accommodate UPPCS exam candidates. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced the change to ensure smooth travel for exam participants and regular commuters.
In response to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's preliminary examination on October 12, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has altered the schedule of Namo Bharat trains.
The adjusted train services, spanning from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, will commence at 6 am instead of the usual 8 am. This change aims to accommodate candidates appearing for the exam, ensuring their timely travel.
The NCRTC emphasized this initiative intends to ensure smooth commuting experiences for both exam candidates and regular passengers, with information provided in advance for public convenience.
