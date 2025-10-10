Left Menu

Namo Bharat Train Timings Adjusted for UPPCS Exam

Namo Bharat train services will start earlier on October 12, from 6 am, between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, to accommodate UPPCS exam candidates. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced the change to ensure smooth travel for exam participants and regular commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:41 IST
Namo Bharat Train Timings Adjusted for UPPCS Exam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission's preliminary examination on October 12, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has altered the schedule of Namo Bharat trains.

The adjusted train services, spanning from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South, will commence at 6 am instead of the usual 8 am. This change aims to accommodate candidates appearing for the exam, ensuring their timely travel.

The NCRTC emphasized this initiative intends to ensure smooth commuting experiences for both exam candidates and regular passengers, with information provided in advance for public convenience.

TRENDING

1
Mumbai ED Busts Major Drug and Cyber Fraud Networks in Twin Operations

Mumbai ED Busts Major Drug and Cyber Fraud Networks in Twin Operations

 India
2
Dabang Delhi's Dominance: A Thrilling Win Over Gujarat Giants

Dabang Delhi's Dominance: A Thrilling Win Over Gujarat Giants

 India
3
Michelle Bolsonaro: Navigating Speculation and Personal Challenges

Michelle Bolsonaro: Navigating Speculation and Personal Challenges

 Global
4
Ceasefire Brings Hope for Gaza’s Newborns

Ceasefire Brings Hope for Gaza’s Newborns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025