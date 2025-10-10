Minister Calls for Cap on Festive Airfares in Marathon Aviation Meeting

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu convened a review meeting on Friday with airline officials to evaluate their operational and technical capabilities. The minister emphasized maintaining airfares at reasonable levels during the festive season, urging airlines to adhere to safety protocols and employ best practices in passenger service.

Representatives from major airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air, participated, presenting metrics on performance and addressing security incidents. Discussions, extending over five hours, pinpointed operational challenges, with airlines committing to additional flight capacities on high-traffic routes during festive periods.

The meeting also discussed grievance redressal measures, with an enhanced AirSewa portal facilitating passenger complaints. Aviation regulator DGCA was instructed to monitor tariffs vigilantly to ensure compliance, assuring passengers that their convenience remains a top priority.