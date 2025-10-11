Gas Odor Grounds Flights at Atlanta's Major Airport

A ground stop was implemented at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday, following reports of a strong gas smell detected in the area, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced.

The airport holds the status of a key hub within Delta Air Lines' network, thus the halt affected numerous flights and passengers.

Officials are currently investigating the source of the odor, while flights are being rescheduled as efforts focus on ensuring safety and minimizing disruptions to air traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)