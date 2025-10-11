Left Menu

IndiGo Flight's Safe Landing After Windshield Crack Detection

A windshield crack was detected on an IndiGo aircraft carrying 76 passengers while approaching its destination. The pilot informed the Air Traffic Controller, ensuring a safe landing. Passengers disembarked safely. The return flight was canceled, and the cause remains unknown. IndiGo described it as a maintenance issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:22 IST
IndiGo Flight's Safe Landing After Windshield Crack Detection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight carrying 76 passengers from Madurai experienced a safety concern when a crack was detected in the aircraft's windshield just before landing in Chennai.

The alert pilot promptly informed the Air Traffic Controller, who immediately coordinated a safe landing at the airport, ensuring the safety of all passengers.

The flight's return to Madurai was canceled as the aircraft underwent necessary maintenance checks. The airline has described the issue as a standard maintenance requirement, with no confirmed cause for the windshield crack yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

