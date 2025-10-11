IndiGo Flight's Safe Landing After Windshield Crack Detection
A windshield crack was detected on an IndiGo aircraft carrying 76 passengers while approaching its destination. The pilot informed the Air Traffic Controller, ensuring a safe landing. Passengers disembarked safely. The return flight was canceled, and the cause remains unknown. IndiGo described it as a maintenance issue.
An IndiGo flight carrying 76 passengers from Madurai experienced a safety concern when a crack was detected in the aircraft's windshield just before landing in Chennai.
The alert pilot promptly informed the Air Traffic Controller, who immediately coordinated a safe landing at the airport, ensuring the safety of all passengers.
The flight's return to Madurai was canceled as the aircraft underwent necessary maintenance checks. The airline has described the issue as a standard maintenance requirement, with no confirmed cause for the windshield crack yet.
