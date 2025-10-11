Left Menu

Turning Challenges into Opportunities: UP's Carpet Industry Finds New Avenues

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged full government support to the state's carpet exporters amid US tariffs, viewing it as a chance to explore new markets. During the International Kaleen Mela, he highlighted the achievements and potential of the Bhadohi carpet industry, emphasizing its contribution to employment and women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:48 IST
Turning Challenges into Opportunities: UP's Carpet Industry Finds New Avenues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured carpet exporters of resolute government support amidst the imposition of tariffs by the United States. Speaking at the International Kaleen Mela and Carpet Expo in Bhadohi, Adityanath highlighted the potential for new market exploration and free trade agreements with countries like UAE and UK.

The CM stressed turning challenges into opportunities, promoting an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. He noted the revitalization of the carpet industry over the past decade, attributing it to leadership and initiatives like MSME and ODOP schemes, helping exports exceed Rs 2 lakh crore.

Adityanath emphasized the industry's role in providing jobs and empowering women, declaring Bhadohi as 'illustrious' for economic strength. Entrepreneurs and traders expressed gratitude, while concerns about labor shortages were addressed by linking with local women's workforces. Loan distributions were part of the initiative's support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

