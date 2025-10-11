Revolutionizing Travel: Indian Railways' Major Overhaul for Passenger Comfort

The Indian Railways is undergoing significant changes to better serve its primary demographic of low and middle-income passengers. The Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, revealed new amenities after inspecting the Yatri Suvidha Kendra at New Delhi station.

Designed to accommodate around 7,000 passengers, this facility aims to enhance pre-boarding comfort and passenger flow, especially during festival seasons when footfall surges. The initiative comes in response to a tragic stampede earlier this year.

Besides New Delhi, similar upgrades are planned for stations like Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, and Ayodhya, improving safety, comfort, and travel ease nationwide. With more trains operational during festivals, the railway network strengthens its capacity, further supported by ongoing recruitment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)