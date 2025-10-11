PM Modi Lays Foundation for Major Fishery Projects Boosting Odisha's Aqua Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a significant stride towards enhancing the fishery sector in Odisha by laying the foundation for two substantial projects valued at roughly Rs 160 crore.

The initiatives include a Rs 100-crore integrated aqua park in Sambalpur district and a Rs 59.13-crore fish market in Bhubaneswar, targeting the strengthening of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, highlighted the projects' potential to boost the local economy, provide jobs, and modernize fish farming, with the projects slated for completion by the end of 2027.

