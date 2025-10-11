Left Menu

D-Mart's Stellar Q2: Profit Up, New Stores Opened Amid Leadership Change

Avenue Supermarts Ltd reported a 3.85% rise in profit to Rs 684.85 crore in Q2 2025. Revenue rose 15.45% to Rs 16,676.30 crore. CEO-Designate Anshul Asawa oversaw significant operational changes and opened eight new stores. E-commerce service DMart Ready ceased in five cities amid strategic changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 16:37 IST
D-Mart's Stellar Q2: Profit Up, New Stores Opened Amid Leadership Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the parent company of retail giant D-Mart, witnessed a 3.85% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 684.85 crore for the second fiscal quarter ending September 2025. This improvement is up from last year's Rs 659.44 crore for the same quarter.

The company's revenue from operations surged by 15.45%, amounting to Rs 16,676.30 crore compared to Rs 14,444.50 crore in the previous fiscal year's corresponding period. The firm's PAT margin saw a slight decline from 4.6% in Q2FY25 to 4.1% in Q2FY26, reflecting its dynamic market strategies.

In a leadership overhaul, CEO-Designate Anshul Asawa, who took the helm of operational aspects, reported that older DMart stores experienced growth of 6.8% year-on-year. Asawa succeeded Neville Noronha, who will step down in January 2026, signifying a new chapter for D-Mart's future endeavors.

TRENDING

1
High-Profile Transfers Amid IPS Officer's Tragic Death Investigation

High-Profile Transfers Amid IPS Officer's Tragic Death Investigation

 India
2
Jadeja and Yadav's Spin Dominance Puts India in Control Against West Indies

Jadeja and Yadav's Spin Dominance Puts India in Control Against West Indies

 India
3
Tragic Family Suicides in Rajasthan: A Grim Tale of Despair

Tragic Family Suicides in Rajasthan: A Grim Tale of Despair

 India
4
Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

Tragedy and Caste: IPS Officer's Alleged Suicide Sparks Outrage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025