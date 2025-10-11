D-Mart's Stellar Q2: Profit Up, New Stores Opened Amid Leadership Change

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the parent company of retail giant D-Mart, witnessed a 3.85% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 684.85 crore for the second fiscal quarter ending September 2025. This improvement is up from last year's Rs 659.44 crore for the same quarter.

The company's revenue from operations surged by 15.45%, amounting to Rs 16,676.30 crore compared to Rs 14,444.50 crore in the previous fiscal year's corresponding period. The firm's PAT margin saw a slight decline from 4.6% in Q2FY25 to 4.1% in Q2FY26, reflecting its dynamic market strategies.

In a leadership overhaul, CEO-Designate Anshul Asawa, who took the helm of operational aspects, reported that older DMart stores experienced growth of 6.8% year-on-year. Asawa succeeded Neville Noronha, who will step down in January 2026, signifying a new chapter for D-Mart's future endeavors.