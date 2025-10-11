Left Menu

Inauguration of Andhra Pradesh's First Smart Street Vending Market

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, unveiled a state-of-the-art smart street vending market at Mypadu Gate in Nellore. With a budget of Rs 7 crore, this market consists of 30 modular containers, providing permanent spaces for street vendors, including women, specially-abled, and backward class individuals.

  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the state's inaugural smart street vending market at Mypadu Gate, Nellore, on Saturday.

The Rs 7 crore initiative, featuring modern containers for vendor use, was inaugurated by Naidu virtually, according to a press release.

The market comprises 30 containers, each containing four shops, offering a permanent setup for 120 vendors, specifically targeting benefits for women, specially-abled, and backward class individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

