Inauguration of Andhra Pradesh's First Smart Street Vending Market

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the state's inaugural smart street vending market at Mypadu Gate, Nellore, on Saturday.

The Rs 7 crore initiative, featuring modern containers for vendor use, was inaugurated by Naidu virtually, according to a press release.

The market comprises 30 containers, each containing four shops, offering a permanent setup for 120 vendors, specifically targeting benefits for women, specially-abled, and backward class individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)