A New Year of Collaboration: Assam CM Meets Governor

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya for a courtesy meeting at Lok Bhavan. During their exchange of New Year greetings, Sarma expressed well wishes for the governor's health and prosperity. They also discussed the state's government schemes.

Updated: 01-01-2026 22:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:00 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya at the Lok Bhavan on Thursday in a courtesy call, according to officials.

The meeting was marked by an exchange of New Year greetings, with Chief Minister Sarma conveying his wishes for the governor's good health, peace, and prosperity throughout the upcoming year.

The conversation also included discussions on various government schemes in Assam, highlighting mutual interests in the state's development.

