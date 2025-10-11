Jammu Implements New Regulations for Electric Vehicles to Enhance Road Safety

In an effort to enhance road safety and streamline traffic, officials in Jammu have introduced regulations for electric vehicles within specific zones of the district. The new rules, issued by Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas, aim to ensure disciplined traffic management.

The regulation, taking effect from October 23, mandates that e-rickshaws, e-autos, and e-carts operate only in designated zones, identified by color-coded plates. Movement between zones is restricted to seven designated crossings, helping to control vehicle flow across Jammu.

Designed to ease congestion and enhance safety, the initiative will be in place for an initial period of three months. Authorities will review its effectiveness based on compliance and feedback from stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)