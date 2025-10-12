Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives

Two men, Ramesh and Jugnu, were killed in a motorcycle accident involving a speeding car in Khanqah Bahrampur. The driver fled, and the bodies were sent for postmortem, according to local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh | Updated: 12-10-2025 08:35 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 08:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two young men lost their lives in a motorcycle accident involving a speeding car. The incident occurred in the Khanqah Bahrampur locality on Saturday night, said police officials on Sunday.

The victims, identified as Ramesh, 25, and Jugnu, 28, were returning home from a local fair at the Latghat market when they were hit by the car. The driver of the car immediately fled the scene, making it a hit-and-run case.

Local authorities have sent the bodies of the deceased for postmortem as the investigation into the incident continues. Police are urging any witnesses to come forward with information leading to the apprehension of the driver.

