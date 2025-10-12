Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Two Lives

In a tragic turn of events, two young men lost their lives in a motorcycle accident involving a speeding car. The incident occurred in the Khanqah Bahrampur locality on Saturday night, said police officials on Sunday.

The victims, identified as Ramesh, 25, and Jugnu, 28, were returning home from a local fair at the Latghat market when they were hit by the car. The driver of the car immediately fled the scene, making it a hit-and-run case.

Local authorities have sent the bodies of the deceased for postmortem as the investigation into the incident continues. Police are urging any witnesses to come forward with information leading to the apprehension of the driver.