Air India's Aviation Alarm: Safety Checks and System Snags

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has insisted that Air India conduct immediate reinspections of its emergency power systems on Boeing 787 aircraft following recent malfunctions. The directive comes after incidents involving un-commanded deployments of Ram Air Turbines (RAT) during crucial flight phases, sparking safety concerns.

The DGCA is also pressing Boeing for a detailed report on preventive measures following the incidents. The Federal of Indian Pilots (FIP) has called for an audit and the potential grounding of the B787 fleet, citing technical failures that forced a flight diversion to Dubai.

Air India denied allegations of electrical failures affecting system integrity, yet the DGCA continues to scrutinize the performance of replaced power conditioning modules on the aircraft. The safety and reliability of these systems remain under tight investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)