Nobel Prize Awarded for Innovation-Driven Economic Growth

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt received the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics for their work on innovation-driven economic growth. Their research highlights the integral role of innovation in economic progress. Mokyr is affiliated with Northwestern University, Aghion with the College de France and the London School of Economics, and Howitt with Brown University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:35 IST
In a landmark recognition, Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt have been honored with the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics. The trio was acknowledged for their pioneering research on innovation-driven economic growth, a vital element in understanding modern economic dynamics.

Mokyr, representing Northwestern University, along with Aghion from the College de France and the London School of Economics, and Howitt of Brown University, formed a remarkable team that delved deep into the role of innovation as a catalyst for economic development.

Their contributions have provided a clearer framework to comprehend the complexities of economic growth, emphasizing the importance of continual innovation as a linchpin for progress and prosperity in today's economy.

