Left Menu

Champions of Creative Destruction: Nobel Triumph in Economics

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt receive the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics for their work on innovation's role in economic growth and the concept of 'creative destruction.' Their complementary research sheds light on how new technologies supplant outdated ones, echoing Joseph Schumpeter's earlier theories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:07 IST
Champions of Creative Destruction: Nobel Triumph in Economics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt's groundbreaking research on innovation and economic growth earned them the prestigious Nobel Memorial Prize in economics. Their work centers on the transformative concept of 'creative destruction,' highlighting how new technologies continuously replace older ones, driving economic progress.

Mokyr, an economic historian, employs historical sources to examine long-term trends, while Aghion and Howitt use mathematical models to explain the underpinning mechanisms of 'creative destruction.' This convergence of methods offers fresh insights into sustaining economic growth.

The Nobel committee underscored the significance of their research, attributing it to a clearer understanding of the creative forces that spur economic advancement, a notion closely aligned with Joseph Schumpeter's classic economic theories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales

Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales

 India
2
Congress's Crucial Decision: Independent or United in Maharashtra Elections?

Congress's Crucial Decision: Independent or United in Maharashtra Elections?

 India
3
Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India Hackathon 2025

Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India...

 India
4
Signature View Apartments: Delhi's Housing Crisis Deepens as Residents Face Eviction

Signature View Apartments: Delhi's Housing Crisis Deepens as Residents Face ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025