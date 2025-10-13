Cathay Pacific Strengthens Leadership Across Key Markets

Cathay Pacific has strategically bolstered its leadership team in the SAMEA region, focusing on enhancing its trade partnerships, marketing strategies, and corporate sales. The airline recently appointed Vinod Viswanathan as Regional Head of Trade Sales for India and Sri Lanka, Piyuli Bhattacharjee as Regional Head of Marketing, and Arjun Bhatia as Regional Head of Corporate Sales.

Viswanathan, with over 15 years of experience in aviation and corporate travel, is tasked with expanding Cathay's market footprint. Bhattacharjee will lead regional brand marketing across passenger travel and lifestyle business, bringing insights from her extensive experience in digital strategy and market engagement.

Arjun Bhatia, with expertise in digital sales and customer experience, aims to drive corporate sales initiatives and improve revenue performance. These strategic appointments underline Cathay's commitment to strengthening its commercial functions and customer engagement in the SAMEA region.

(With inputs from agencies.)