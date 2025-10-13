Mumbai Embraces WhatsApp Ticketing for Metro Travel

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has unveiled a new, WhatsApp-based ticketing system for commuters on Metro Line 3, known as the Aqua Line, stretching from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR. This user-friendly system aims to enhance passenger convenience.

Passengers can simply send a 'Hi' to the designated number or scan a QR code displayed at metro stations to instantly generate QR-based tickets. The service, which eliminates the need for paper tickets, offers support for various payment options, including UPI, without additional fees, while card transactions incur minimal charges.

This initiative reflects MMRC's dedication to promoting sustainable mobility and offering seamless travel experiences for the citizens of Mumbai. The WhatsApp ticketing service, provided by PeLocal Fintech Pvt Ltd, requires no additional application and has already found success on other metro lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)