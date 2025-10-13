Left Menu

Mumbai Embraces WhatsApp Ticketing for Metro Travel

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation has introduced a WhatsApp-based ticketing system for Metro Line 3 commuters. By sending a message or scanning a QR code, passengers can acquire QR tickets easily. The initiative promotes sustainable travel with no extra fees for UPI payments and limited costs for card transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:12 IST
Mumbai Embraces WhatsApp Ticketing for Metro Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has unveiled a new, WhatsApp-based ticketing system for commuters on Metro Line 3, known as the Aqua Line, stretching from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR. This user-friendly system aims to enhance passenger convenience.

Passengers can simply send a 'Hi' to the designated number or scan a QR code displayed at metro stations to instantly generate QR-based tickets. The service, which eliminates the need for paper tickets, offers support for various payment options, including UPI, without additional fees, while card transactions incur minimal charges.

This initiative reflects MMRC's dedication to promoting sustainable mobility and offering seamless travel experiences for the citizens of Mumbai. The WhatsApp ticketing service, provided by PeLocal Fintech Pvt Ltd, requires no additional application and has already found success on other metro lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Legal Committee Moves to Limit Corporate Sustainability Rules

EU Legal Committee Moves to Limit Corporate Sustainability Rules

 Global
2
Teen Prodigy Nishchay Smashes Records at Junior Athletics Championships

Teen Prodigy Nishchay Smashes Records at Junior Athletics Championships

 Global
3
China's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Amidst Border Clash Between Pakistan and Afghanistan

China's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Amidst Border Clash Between Pakistan and A...

 China
4
Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Unite for Economic Growth

Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Unite for Economic Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025