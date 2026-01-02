Capital's Road Signs Get a High-Tech Makeover with QR Codes

The Public Works Department (PWD) has embarked on an ambitious project to integrate QR codes into all road signage across the national capital. This initiative is part of a broader effort to upgrade retro-reflective signs, improving the consistency and usefulness of road guidance.

Initially, these QR codes will provide basic information about the signage, such as manufacturing details and warranty information. Future plans may see these codes interfacing with the PWD Sewa mobile app, enabling residents to report any signage issues directly through their smartphones.

In response to a 2024 audit by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways that highlighted deficiencies in road signage, the PWD has now mandated a 10-year warranty on signage quality. This warranty will cover print and color quality, ensuring that road signs remain effective and easily readable for motorists over time.