Diesel Deception: Carmakers Face Massive Emissions Lawsuit in London

A significant trial has commenced at London's High Court involving over 1.6 million claimants alleging major car manufacturers used illegal defeat devices in diesel vehicles to manipulate emissions tests. This lawsuit, involving companies like Mercedes-Benz and Ford, is among the largest mass litigations seen in English legal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A landmark trial has unfolded at London's High Court, where over 1.6 million claimants have accused major car manufacturers of using illegal defeat devices to manipulate diesel emissions tests. Lawyers representing these claimants argue that companies chose deception over legal compliance, reminiscent of the Volkswagen 'dieselgate' scandal a decade ago.

Claimants allege that manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Nissan, Renault, and Stellantis brands Peugeot and Citroen rigged emissions through defeat devices. These tools were used to keep nitrogen oxide emissions within legal limits during testing, though real-world emissions reportedly soared, sometimes reaching twelve times the legal threshold.

The trial is pivotal, involving a preliminary examination of 20 vehicles from these manufacturers to ascertain if defeat devices were used. Any damages to be awarded will be decided later. This case echoes past litigations, such as Volkswagen's settlement of claims in 2022, signaling ongoing industry-wide ramifications from the diesel emissions controversy.

