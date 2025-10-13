Left Menu

ONGC Eyes Profitable Future with New Oil Trading Venture

State-run ONGC plans to launch a trading company for crude oil and refined fuels, aiming for a USD 1 billion profit. The venture will consolidate trading under one entity, improve pricing, and include international partnerships. HPCL and MRPL will have stakes, optimizing operations amid fluctuating oil prices.

State-owned energy giant ONGC is set to establish a new trading company, targeting USD 1 billion in profit by consolidating its crude oil and refined fuels transactions. The initiative aims to achieve economies of scale and secure better prices for its group companies.

This strategic move involves ONGC's subsidiaries, including Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), which will have stakes in the new entity. A global oil company will join as an equity partner to provide international trading expertise.

The venture is part of ONGC's broader plan to optimize operations in anticipation of a low oil price environment, reflecting its adaptability to changing market dynamics. By uniting various trading activities, ONGC expects substantial value unlocking amid declining global oil prices.

