Tragic Train Accident at Bodaki Crossing: Young Man's Life Cut Short

A 19-year-old man, identified as Tushar, tragically lost his life on Sunday after a collision with a train at Bodaki Railway Crossing in Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar, police reported on Monday.

The unfortunate incident occurred around noon when Tushar attempted to cross the railway line on his motorcycle. Eyewitnesses and footage reveal that the bike slipped on the tracks. As he endeavored to remove the motorcycle, an oncoming train struck him, as confirmed by Dadri Police Station in-charge Arvind Kumar.

Residing in Datawali village, Tushar had recently completed his 12th-grade education and had yet to enroll in further studies. A 12-second video capturing the moment went viral on social media, highlighting the tragic sequence of events. His remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)