Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident at Bodaki Crossing: Young Man's Life Cut Short

A 19-year-old man named Tushar died after being struck by a train while attempting to cross the Bodaki Railway Crossing in Dadri. The incident, caught on video, occurred when his motorcycle slipped, and he was hit while trying to remove the bike from the tracks. Tushar was from Datawali village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 13-10-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 21:24 IST
Tragic Train Accident at Bodaki Crossing: Young Man's Life Cut Short
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man, identified as Tushar, tragically lost his life on Sunday after a collision with a train at Bodaki Railway Crossing in Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar, police reported on Monday.

The unfortunate incident occurred around noon when Tushar attempted to cross the railway line on his motorcycle. Eyewitnesses and footage reveal that the bike slipped on the tracks. As he endeavored to remove the motorcycle, an oncoming train struck him, as confirmed by Dadri Police Station in-charge Arvind Kumar.

Residing in Datawali village, Tushar had recently completed his 12th-grade education and had yet to enroll in further studies. A 12-second video capturing the moment went viral on social media, highlighting the tragic sequence of events. His remains have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship's High-Stakes Journey: SpaceX's Ambitious Leap Forward

Starship's High-Stakes Journey: SpaceX's Ambitious Leap Forward

 Global
2
SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

 United States
3
World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

 Global
4
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025