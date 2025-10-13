Left Menu

Maharashtra Faces Financial Strain Amid Farmer Relief Efforts

The Maharashtra government faces financial pressure due to aid for farmers affected by excess rains. BJP's Pravin Darekar states that the government will prioritize issues and manage funds to continue essential schemes, despite the treasury's current strain.

The Maharashtra government is under financial strain following financial aid announcements to support farmers affected by excessive rainfall. BJP leader and MLC Pravin Darekar affirmed on Monday that the administration will effectively manage the situation and proceed with essential schemes in the near future.

Pravin Darekar compared the government's financial management to that of a household, emphasizing the importance of working within available funds, cutting unnecessary expenses, and prioritizing significant concerns. Responding to inquiries about the state's fiscal capacity, Darekar highlighted the necessity of the substantial aid package announced for farmers.

Addressing the plight of Maharashtra's farmers, Darekar stressed that relief efforts are paramount. The dire conditions have seen large agricultural areas and livestock severely impacted by the heavy rains, underscoring an urgent need for government intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

