Tragic Plane Crash Amid Storm in Massachusetts

A small plane crash in southeastern Massachusetts resulted in two fatalities and one injury. The incident occurred along Interstate 195 amid severe weather conditions. Authorities are investigating, but no details about the passengers have been released pending next of kin notification.

Updated: 13-10-2025 22:18 IST
A tragic plane crash occurred early Monday morning in southeastern Massachusetts, claiming the lives of both individuals on board and injuring one person on the ground. The incident happened along Interstate 195 amid adverse weather conditions characterized by rain and strong winds.

Smoke was visible to passing motorists above I-195, emanating from blazing debris scattered across the highway. This led to a temporary closure of the road in both directions in the Dartmouth area, roughly 80 kilometers south of Boston, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The Massachusetts State Police disclosed that there appeared to be no survivors from the plane, which reportedly may have attempted to land at New Bedford Regional Airport without submitting a flight plan or passenger details. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the Socata TBM-700, which had originated from New Bedford. The area was experiencing a nor'easter at the time, with winds reaching speeds up to 64 kph. The Federal Aviation Administration's response is pending due to the government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

