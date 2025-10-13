Punjab's Paddy Procurement: Weathering the Storm

Punjab's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Lal Chand Kataruchak, on Monday announced that central teams will soon visit the state's mandis to evaluate the impact of recent rains on the paddy harvest.

During his tour of the Kharar grain market, Minister Kataruchak expressed satisfaction with the procurement process, commending the farmers, agencies, and officials for ensuring smooth operations despite adverse weather conditions. He reported that the state has seen an arrival of 18 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, with 17 lakh metric tonnes already procured.

The minister also revealed that Rs 3,215 crore has been disbursed to farmers for the procured paddy and highlighted the state's cash credit limit of Rs 27,000 crore for the ongoing Kharif marketing season. Despite weather setbacks, Punjab aims to contribute 172 lakh metric tonnes to the central pool, lauding farmers for their resilience.

