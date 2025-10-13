Left Menu

Punjab's Paddy Procurement: Weathering the Storm

Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak announced central teams will assess rain impacts on paddy, as the state records 18 lakh metric tonnes arrival, and 17 lakh metric tonnes procured. Despite weather challenges, payments of Rs 3,215 crore have been made, with a target contribution of 172 lakh metric tonnes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:05 IST
Punjab's Paddy Procurement: Weathering the Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Lal Chand Kataruchak, on Monday announced that central teams will soon visit the state's mandis to evaluate the impact of recent rains on the paddy harvest.

During his tour of the Kharar grain market, Minister Kataruchak expressed satisfaction with the procurement process, commending the farmers, agencies, and officials for ensuring smooth operations despite adverse weather conditions. He reported that the state has seen an arrival of 18 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, with 17 lakh metric tonnes already procured.

The minister also revealed that Rs 3,215 crore has been disbursed to farmers for the procured paddy and highlighted the state's cash credit limit of Rs 27,000 crore for the ongoing Kharif marketing season. Despite weather setbacks, Punjab aims to contribute 172 lakh metric tonnes to the central pool, lauding farmers for their resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

 United States
2
World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

 Global
3
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
4
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025