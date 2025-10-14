IMF Chief Calls for Focus on Debt Issues in Developing Economies
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva emphasized the need for the G20 to address persistent debt issues plaguing developing economies. Speaking at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, she noted growth stagnation, high debts, and financial instability risks, with IMF collaboration with the World Bank ongoing.
14-10-2025
- United States
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged the Group of 20 major economies to address ongoing debt challenges affecting developing nations. Her comments were made during the IMF and World Bank's annual meetings.
Georgieva noted that the anticipated impact of U.S. tariffs was less severe than initially expected, but she highlighted that global uncertainty remains significant.
She warned of sluggish growth, high debt levels, and looming financial downturn risks. To combat these challenges, the IMF is coordinating efforts with the World Bank to assist countries facing liquidity issues.
