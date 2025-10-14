Left Menu

IMF Chief Calls for Focus on Debt Issues in Developing Economies

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva emphasized the need for the G20 to address persistent debt issues plaguing developing economies. Speaking at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, she noted growth stagnation, high debts, and financial instability risks, with IMF collaboration with the World Bank ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 00:00 IST
IMF Chief Calls for Focus on Debt Issues in Developing Economies
Kristalina Georgieva
  • Country:
  • United States

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged the Group of 20 major economies to address ongoing debt challenges affecting developing nations. Her comments were made during the IMF and World Bank's annual meetings.

Georgieva noted that the anticipated impact of U.S. tariffs was less severe than initially expected, but she highlighted that global uncertainty remains significant.

She warned of sluggish growth, high debt levels, and looming financial downturn risks. To combat these challenges, the IMF is coordinating efforts with the World Bank to assist countries facing liquidity issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

 United States
2
World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

 Global
3
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global
4
Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025