IMF Chief Calls for Focus on Debt Issues in Developing Economies

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged the Group of 20 major economies to address ongoing debt challenges affecting developing nations. Her comments were made during the IMF and World Bank's annual meetings.

Georgieva noted that the anticipated impact of U.S. tariffs was less severe than initially expected, but she highlighted that global uncertainty remains significant.

She warned of sluggish growth, high debt levels, and looming financial downturn risks. To combat these challenges, the IMF is coordinating efforts with the World Bank to assist countries facing liquidity issues.

