Trump to Invite Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to G20 Summit as Ties Deepen

President Donald Trump has announced plans to invite Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to the forthcoming United States-hosted Group of 20 (G20) summit. This move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen ties with Central Asia, announced following talks with Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Although neither Kazakhstan nor Uzbekistan is a G20 member, the host country can invite non-members to the summit, scheduled for 2026 at Trump's Doral golf club in Florida. Trump's outreach to Central Asia is likely driven by the region's abundant mineral resources, crucial for high-tech products like smartphones and electric vehicles.

Central Asian exports have predominantly favored China and Russia. Trump's invitation aligns with efforts to revive the Abraham Accords, intended to enhance relations between Israel and Muslim-majority nations, as Kazakhstan considers joining the initiative. Meanwhile, Trump's decision to exclude South Africa from the next summit has stirred controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)