India's Direct Tax Collection Surges Amid Slower Refunds

The Indian government's gross direct tax collection has shown a 2.36% increase for the current financial year up to October 12, 2025, according to the Income Tax Department's latest data. The total collection for this period reached Rs 13,92,161.49 crore, a rise from Rs 13,60,027.21 crore collected in the same timeframe last year. This growth highlights a consistent upward trend in tax collections, albeit accompanied by a moderate pace in processing refunds.

Corporate tax contributions rose significantly, reaching Rs 6,42,658.28 crore, a substantial increase from last year's Rs 6,12,579.32 crore. Meanwhile, non-corporate tax collection, which comprises revenue from individual taxpayers and smaller entities, also experienced a mild increase, recording Rs 7,18,323.63 crore compared to Rs 7,14,637.56 crore previously.

However, the issuance of tax refunds has notably slowed, with total refunds amounting to Rs 2,03,107.32 crore, marking a 15.98% reduction compared to Rs 2,41,748.88 crore in FY25. Non-corporate tax refunds have seen a sharper decline, dropping to Rs 62,359.29 crore from Rs 1,20,939.70 crore last year, reflecting delays affecting individual and small business taxpayers. After adjustments for refunds, the net direct tax collection for FY26 shows a 6.33% increase, reaching Rs 11,89,054.17 crore over the previous year's Rs 11,18,278.33 crore. This reveals a steady increase in overall tax collections, alongside a notable impact on net revenue due to slower refund disbursals, particularly in the non-corporate sector. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)