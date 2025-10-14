Left Menu

SBI Report Predicts Significant Drop in India's CPI Inflation for FY26

State Bank of India forecasts a decline in India's CPI inflation to 2.2% for FY26, below the RBI's 2.6% projection. This reduction is driven by lower food prices, suggesting a potential need for RBI policy adjustment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:19 IST
SBI Report Predicts Significant Drop in India's CPI Inflation for FY26
Representative Image of a fruit market (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by the State Bank of India (SBI) indicates that India's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation for the fiscal year 2026 is predicted to significantly decrease to 2.2%, contrasting with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s higher forecast of 2.6%. The decline in inflation is chiefly attributed to a reduction in food and beverage prices.

The SBI analysis highlights that India's CPI inflation reached a 99-month low of 1.54% in September 2025, primarily due to falling food and beverage inflation. Since October 2024, food prices have been the main force behind the decreasing inflation rate, as their contribution turned from positive to negative over the year.

The report cautions that the RBI, whose core function is to control inflation, may fall short of its targets if it prioritizes market turbulence over the evident downward trend in inflation. Moreover, the long-term inflation data diverge from the central bank's own projections. SBI advocates for a rate cut by the RBI to accommodate the decreasing inflation, suggesting it is a better alternative than being overly cautious.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions

Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions

 India
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Global Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

 Global
4
Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025