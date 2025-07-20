Left Menu

Global Celebrations Ignite Hopes for 2026

As the world ushered in 2026, celebrations ranged from Sydney's dazzling fireworks to reflections on peace amidst global challenges. Sydney's display honored victims of a recent attack, while Seoul's traditions embraced prosperity. Despite conflicts, hope remained a universal theme in diverse cultural festivities.

Updated: 01-01-2026 00:06 IST
As the clock struck midnight worldwide, communities bid farewell to 2025, welcoming 2026 with hopes for a brighter future. Midnight first met Kiritimati and Tonga in the Pacific, making their celebrations symbolic of new beginnings.

In Sydney, Australia, a traditional fireworks display illuminated the harbor, encompassing 40,000 pyrotechnic effects along the skyline. This year also included a poignant moment of silence for victims of recent violence, aiming to instill unity and hope for 2026.

Elsewhere, cultural traditions thrived. Seoul's Bosingak bell tolled 33 times, symbolizing peace. Meanwhile, China's Great Wall hosted a unique celebration. From Croatia's early revelries to Brazil's record-setting aspirations on Copacabana, each festivity reflected a collective yearning for peace.

