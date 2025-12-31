Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Constable Loses Life in Train Mishap

A traffic police constable, Devidas Saste, passed away after losing his balance and collapsing on a platform at Mulund railway station. He was returning home after completing his duty. Despite medical leave due to cardiac issues, he resumed work recently. Immediate medical assistance was provided, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 23:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Mulund railway station as a traffic police constable lost his life after collapsing on the platform. Identified as Devidas Saste from the Sahar Traffic Division, he was on his way home from duty in Thane district.

Saste had a history of serious cardiac conditions, having recently returned to duty after medical leave and angiography for heart blockages. Sadly, his condition took a fatal turn as he traveled on a local train, standing on the footboard.

Despite immediate efforts to provide medical aid at Agarwal Hospital, Saste was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have informed his family and are extending all possible support during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

