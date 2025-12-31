Tragic Loss: Constable Loses Life in Train Mishap

A tragic incident unfolded at Mulund railway station as a traffic police constable lost his life after collapsing on the platform. Identified as Devidas Saste from the Sahar Traffic Division, he was on his way home from duty in Thane district.

Saste had a history of serious cardiac conditions, having recently returned to duty after medical leave and angiography for heart blockages. Sadly, his condition took a fatal turn as he traveled on a local train, standing on the footboard.

Despite immediate efforts to provide medical aid at Agarwal Hospital, Saste was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have informed his family and are extending all possible support during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)