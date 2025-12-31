Diplomatic Dialogues: Strengthening Regional Peace

In a critical telephonic conversation on Wednesday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the paramount importance of dialogue and diplomacy to maintain regional peace. This discussion with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman occurred amidst growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over Yemen.

This diplomatic engagement followed Prime Minister Sharif's meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed and another telephonic discourse by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar with his Saudi counterpart. These exchanges focused on the prevailing regional tensions and the necessity for unity within the Muslim community.

According to official sources, both leaders expressed a strong commitment to enhancing the fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, they discussed recent regional and global developments, with Sharif underscoring the importance of continued peace and stability through diplomatic channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)