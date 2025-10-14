Train Safety Breached: Stone Pelting Incident Injures Passenger

A passenger traveling on the Yesvantpur Weekly Express train suffered minor injuries after stones were hurled at the train between Kannur South and Thalassery stations, according to railway police. The incident occurred around 10 PM on Monday when a stone entered the S7 sleeper coach and hit the passenger, Arun, on his hand.

The stone-pelting not only caused harm to the passenger but also completely destroyed his mobile phone. This act of vandalism has raised concerns over passenger safety on trains, prompting officials to announce that an investigation will be initiated following the victim's statement.

Authorities have pointed fingers at potential inebriated miscreants who often linger near railway tracks at night, causing such disturbances. Measures are being discussed to prevent recurrence of similar incidents and ensure safer travel conditions for passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)