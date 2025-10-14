Southern Italy's Economic Revival: Migration Reversal and Infrastructure Boom

After years of southern Italians leaving for better opportunities elsewhere, a surprising trend is emerging: a growing number of returning migrants are boosting the region's economy. Improved job prospects and infrastructure projects are drawing workers back to southern regions like Calabria and Sicily, offering hope of narrowing Italy's wealth divide.

With its GDP growth outpacing the rest of Italy for three consecutive years, southern Italy is defying its historical economic lag. The European Union's post-COVID Recovery Plan has directed billions towards the region, leading to a surge in construction jobs and a shift in migration patterns.

Despite these encouraging developments, experts say a full recovery requires investments in social infrastructure, such as education and healthcare. Proposed mega-projects like the Messina Bridge promise job creation but face criticism over environmental concerns and impact on public services.

