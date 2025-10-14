Left Menu

Wholesale Price Inflation Falls to New Lows Amid Food and Fuel Deflation

Wholesale price inflation in India dipped to 0.13% in September due to lower prices of food, fuel, and manufactured items. Food article deflation was pronounced, while manufactured products and fuel prices saw moderate cooling. The RBI maintained a steady policy rate as retail inflation also hit an 8-year low.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:14 IST
Wholesale Price Inflation Falls to New Lows Amid Food and Fuel Deflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's wholesale price inflation (WPI) saw a significant reduction in September, dropping to 0.13% as food, fuel, and manufactured goods became cheaper. The latest data, released on Tuesday, marked a decrease from 0.52% in August and 1.91% in September of last year.

The Ministry of Industry noted that despite this overall decrease, certain sectors like food product manufacturing, non-food articles, and textiles still experienced price increases. A detailed analysis showed that food articles faced a steep 5.22% deflation, particularly in vegetables, which witnessed a 24.41% price decline.

Meanwhile, manufactured products experienced a slight easing of inflation to 2.33%, and fuel and power registered a deflation of 2.58%. The Reserve Bank of India's decision to maintain the benchmark policy rates at 5.5%, amid an 8-year low in retail inflation, reflects a cautious approach to ensuring economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions

Tamil Nadu Assembly Honors Stampede Victims Amidst Political Tensions

 India
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Global Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Tumble Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

Freight Fright: U.S.-China Port Fee Showdown Escalates Trade War

 Global
4
Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

Google's Ambitious $15 Billion AI Hub Investment in Visakhapatnam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025