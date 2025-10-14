Left Menu

September Sees WPI Inflation Dip to Near Zero

September's Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) fell sharply to 0.13% due to lower prices in food and manufactured goods. Key deflation noted in vegetables, at 24.41%. Experts forecast ongoing low inflation driven by strong agricultural output and stable global commodity prices. Low inflation impacts include pressure on GDP deflator growth and corporate margins.

In September, India's Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) notably diminished to a mere 0.13%. This drop, government figures revealed on Tuesday, is a result of falling prices in both food articles and manufactured goods.

Significant deflation was witnessed in vegetables, with prices plunging 24.41%, compared to 14.18% in August. The deflation extended to the fuel and power sectors too. Manufacturing inflation softened, standing at 2.33%.

Analysts warn that although inflation is currently subdued, challenges persist. Retail inflation dipped to an 8-year low, however, ongoing low global commodity prices and government interventions are vital in sustaining the current trends. Future inflation dynamics might alter with forthcoming agricultural harvests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

