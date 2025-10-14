September Sees WPI Inflation Dip to Near Zero

In September, India's Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) notably diminished to a mere 0.13%. This drop, government figures revealed on Tuesday, is a result of falling prices in both food articles and manufactured goods.

Significant deflation was witnessed in vegetables, with prices plunging 24.41%, compared to 14.18% in August. The deflation extended to the fuel and power sectors too. Manufacturing inflation softened, standing at 2.33%.

Analysts warn that although inflation is currently subdued, challenges persist. Retail inflation dipped to an 8-year low, however, ongoing low global commodity prices and government interventions are vital in sustaining the current trends. Future inflation dynamics might alter with forthcoming agricultural harvests.

