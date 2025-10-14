Prestige Estates Aims for Rs 2,000 Crore Revenue with New Mumbai Project
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd plans to generate Rs 2,000 crore revenue from its new Mumbai project, 'Prestige Garden Trails', offering 1,324 units on Dahisar-Mira Road corridor. With past successes in multiple regions, the company sees strong demand in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for quality housing.
- Country:
- India
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has announced its new residential venture, 'Prestige Garden Trails', located at the Dahisar-Mira Road corridor on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai, aiming for a revenue of approximately Rs 2,000 crore.
This ambitious project expands over 5.2 acres and offers a carpet area of around 10 lakh sq ft, featuring 1,324 units. The company's Chairman and Managing Director, Irfan Razack, emphasized Mumbai's significance as a strategic market and highlighted the robust demand for quality housing in the region.
With a history of successful projects across major Indian cities, Prestige Estates is committed to capitalizing on the surging housing demand, having reported a 50% sales booking increase to Rs 6,017.3 crore in the last quarter, driven by rising property values.
(With inputs from agencies.)