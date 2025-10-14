Prestige Estates Aims for Rs 2,000 Crore Revenue with New Mumbai Project

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has announced its new residential venture, 'Prestige Garden Trails', located at the Dahisar-Mira Road corridor on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai, aiming for a revenue of approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

This ambitious project expands over 5.2 acres and offers a carpet area of around 10 lakh sq ft, featuring 1,324 units. The company's Chairman and Managing Director, Irfan Razack, emphasized Mumbai's significance as a strategic market and highlighted the robust demand for quality housing in the region.

With a history of successful projects across major Indian cities, Prestige Estates is committed to capitalizing on the surging housing demand, having reported a 50% sales booking increase to Rs 6,017.3 crore in the last quarter, driven by rising property values.

(With inputs from agencies.)