Left Menu

Flight Drama: Technical Glitch Forces Qatar Airways to Divert

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Hong Kong was diverted to Ahmedabad due to technical problems. The aircraft landed safely, and after inspection, it is scheduled to depart for its final destination later. The precautionary diversion highlights the airline's commitment to passenger safety, ensuring all necessary checks are completed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:45 IST
Flight Drama: Technical Glitch Forces Qatar Airways to Divert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected technical issue mid-air led a Qatar Airways flight, originally en route from Doha to Hong Kong, to make an emergency diversion landing in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The aircraft, identified as flight QR816, successfully took off from Doha's Hamad International Airport at 9 am but was rerouted to Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport, touching down safely around 2.40 pm, according to an official.

Authorities emphasized that passenger safety was the priority. The airline plans to resume its journey to Hong Kong at 5.30 pm from Terminal 2 following a rigorous technical inspection of the aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Factory Fire Claims Nine Lives in Dhaka

Tragic Factory Fire Claims Nine Lives in Dhaka

 Bangladesh
2
Queretaro's Data Center Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Queretaro's Data Center Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

 Global
3
Crime Scene Reconstruction in Durgapur Rape Case: Police Scrutinize Key Evidence

Crime Scene Reconstruction in Durgapur Rape Case: Police Scrutinize Key Evid...

 India
4
Brazil's Wake-Up Call: Ancelotti's Push for Mental Resilience

Brazil's Wake-Up Call: Ancelotti's Push for Mental Resilience

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025