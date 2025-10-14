Flight Drama: Technical Glitch Forces Qatar Airways to Divert
A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Hong Kong was diverted to Ahmedabad due to technical problems. The aircraft landed safely, and after inspection, it is scheduled to depart for its final destination later. The precautionary diversion highlights the airline's commitment to passenger safety, ensuring all necessary checks are completed.
An unexpected technical issue mid-air led a Qatar Airways flight, originally en route from Doha to Hong Kong, to make an emergency diversion landing in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
The aircraft, identified as flight QR816, successfully took off from Doha's Hamad International Airport at 9 am but was rerouted to Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport, touching down safely around 2.40 pm, according to an official.
Authorities emphasized that passenger safety was the priority. The airline plans to resume its journey to Hong Kong at 5.30 pm from Terminal 2 following a rigorous technical inspection of the aircraft.
