Flight Drama: Technical Glitch Forces Qatar Airways to Divert

An unexpected technical issue mid-air led a Qatar Airways flight, originally en route from Doha to Hong Kong, to make an emergency diversion landing in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The aircraft, identified as flight QR816, successfully took off from Doha's Hamad International Airport at 9 am but was rerouted to Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport, touching down safely around 2.40 pm, according to an official.

Authorities emphasized that passenger safety was the priority. The airline plans to resume its journey to Hong Kong at 5.30 pm from Terminal 2 following a rigorous technical inspection of the aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)